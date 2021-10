Jweks is the second Kisunmu man this year to buy his spouse a car after a wealthy dentist who owns Lake Basin Dental and Orthodontic Center, gifted his girlfriend a 2013 Nissan Juke worth Ghc82,218

A real estate agent identified ad Max Jwecks is the talk of the town.

The businessman showed up in hospital carrying a bouquet, gave it to his wife before they left with their newborn son. Outside the hospital, a brand new Mazda Axela with words 'Welcome home Prince' written on the number plate part awaited the new mom and her son.

The photos and videos from the precious moment were shared on social media by Cebbie Koks

Jweks took to social media to pamper his wife with love, revealing that Daisy gave birth on her birthday.

"I cannot fathom how in the world you absorbed so much pain to deliver our beautiful son on your birthday!!! You are really one hell of a strong woman and I absolutely admire your courage!' he wrote in part.

Adding:

"This is your best gift to me and I will ever be grateful to you! I am flooded with the emotion of joy and I can’t wait to bring the two of you to our beautiful home together. Can’t restrict my joy for our newly born son, Prince Kellsley. Happy Birthday to you my Queen and Prince... Get well soon my Love, I got you."

