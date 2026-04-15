Duane Owusu, a 36-year-old Ghanaian man, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in East London, in the United Kingdom

He was convicted in connection with the death of Zahwa Muktar, a young woman described as an aspiring accountant

The case has attracted attention due to the violent nature of the incident and the court’s strong remarks during sentencing

A Ghanaian man, Duane Owusu, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Romford in East London after being found guilty of the death of a young woman identified as Zahwa Muktar.

Owusu, 36, popularly known as “Nasty” in his neighbourhood, was convicted after a court found that he assaulted the victim and pushed her from a moving vehicle during an early morning incident.

Duane Owusu has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States over the death of a young woman. Photo credit: Jacob Wackerhausen/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to court proceedings, the incident occurred around 4:30 am when the pair were travelling in a car with friends.

Owusu is said to have shoved Zahwa Muktar out of the moving vehicle before striking her, leaving her severely injured by the roadside.

The victim, described as an aspiring accountant, was discovered about an hour later with critical head injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV, with witnesses also providing accounts of what transpired.

One witness, Allen Paige, told the court that the victim pleaded with Owusu to stop, but he continued in what was described as an angry outburst.

Delivering judgment, Judge Richard Mark sentenced Owusu to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 16 years and six months.

The court described his actions as callous and noted he failed to assist the victim after the incident. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The judge described his actions as “callous and selfish,” noting that he showed no concern for the victim’s condition after the assault.

“I accept you did not know that she was gravely injured, nor indeed that the injuries were so severe they were unrecoverable, but the point is you could not have cared less,” the judge stated.

He further criticised Owusu for leaving the victim alone and injured by the roadside in the early hours of the morning without attempting to assist her.

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Businessman in UK convicted after selling fish

A Ghanaian businessman in the UK has been convicted after selling fish kept in unhygienic conditions to the public.

The man, Stephen Akuoko, 62, stored fish for sale in the bath next to the toilet before using them in meals and selling them illegally to supermarkets.

The Daily Mail reported that he avoided jail time after his guilty plea. He received a two-year suspended prison sentence and a five-year ban from operating any food business.

Akuoko pleaded guilty to two food safety offences and was blasted by the judge for selling meals that were unfit for human consumption.

He had been operating in Watford under the name Tribal Foods for over three years, selling products considered shady because they had inappropriately long use-by dates and a lack of ingredient details.

Akuoko's business was pursued by the borough council's environmental health team due to concerns about the products.

He had been hiding from authorities until a fire at his home on Haines Way in October 2024.

Firefighters discovered huge quantities of fish in the bath and on the floor of the bathroom next to the toilet when they responded to the fire.

After an investigation, Akuoko told environmental health officials that he would stop selling his produce, but his unlabelled products were found in a local shop with CCTV footage showing he had made three deliveries to the store.

According to proceedings in court, Akuoko had lost an expensive legal fight and became homeless until he was given social housing.

Akuoko then set up Tribal Foods, which he initially operated from a rented kitchen space before he started cooking from home.

Ghanaian in UK found guilty of arson

In July 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that one Nii Mensah, a British-Ghanaian in the UK, was among a group found guilty of an arson attack on a warehouse in London.

The warehouse was linked to Ukraine, and the attack was linked to its tensions with Russia.

The 23-year-old was implicated alongside 23-year-old Jakeem Rose and 20-year old Ugnius Asmena. They were convicted of aggravated arson with intent to endanger life.

Source: YEN.com.gh