A new investigative report from The Fourth Estate has flagged a senior civil servant at the Ministry of Defence who received over GH¢427 million in unearned salaries over 29 months.

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This meant the employee, Frank Oliver Kpodo, who was the Director of Procurement at the Ministry of Defence, was making an average of more than GH¢14 million per month between 2023 and 2025.

Frank Oliver Kpodo is accused of earning millions in undeserved salaries. Credit: RODWORKS/The Fourth Estate

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The Fourth Estate reported that his unearned salaries featured prominently in a recent report by the Auditor-General on the processes by which government employees were paid from January 2023 to June 2025.

The Auditor-General reported that more than 6,000 government employees received more than GHS800 million in unearned salaries, but Kpodo alone allegedly received more than half of this amount – that is, GH¢427 million.

This exceeds the budget allocation of the Transport Ministry, which is GH¢151 million.

Kpodo moved to the Ministry of Defence in 2018, where his role as Director of Procurement drew considerable scrutiny and consternation at a recent hearing of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

Three weeks ago, officials from the ministry appeared before the committee over a GH¢4.8 million contract for six SUVs intended for border surveillance and election monitoring.

In his Payroll Audit Report for 2025, the Auditor-General recommended that the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department should “immediately delete” Kpodo’s name from the payroll, along with those of some 6,000 other individuals who received monies for no work done.

Kpodo as denied the allegations against him and descrived the audit findings as “worrying and surprising.

He said his salaries were processed through the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department with pay slips that can be independently verified.

Source: YEN.com.gh