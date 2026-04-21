Netizens are linking the emergence of The Base Movement to a prophecy made by Prophet Telvin Sowah, which predicted the rise of a new political group ahead of the 2028 elections

According to some netizens, the description closely matches the formation and leadership structure of The Base Movement

While some interpret the situation as a possible fulfilment of prophecy, others argue that the coincidence is being overstated and should not be taken as political or spiritual confirmation

The recent unveiling of The Base Movement, a new political initiative reportedly led by key figures within the New Patriotic Party, has triggered widespread debate online, with some linking it to a past prophecy by Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah.

The movement, founded by Dr George Oti Bonsu, a known financier of the NPP, is said to comprise influential personalities, including veteran actor Agya Koo, who is also associated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Social media users have been circulating excerpts of Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah’s prediction, linking it to the newly launched The Base Movement. Photo credit: Telvin Sowah/Facebook, The Base/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Base Movement has declared its intention to reshape Ghana’s political landscape by prioritising national interest and breaking the long-standing dominance of the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

However, the group’s emergence has now been linked by social media users to a prophecy made earlier in February 2026 by Prophet Telvin A. Sowah.

Prophet Telvin's prediction on a new movement

In a resurfaced interview, Prophet Sowah predicted that a new political movement would emerge ahead of the 2028 elections, formed by a wealthy individual who would break away from one of Ghana’s two major political parties.

He suggested that this new group would eventually contest a future presidential election, a statement now being widely circulated online following the launch of The Base Movement.

Following the public unveiling of the movement, many users on social media have begun drawing parallels between the prophecy and the new political outfit, suggesting that The Base movement may be the fulfilment of the prediction.

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah's prophecy about the emergence of a new political movement has sparked widespread debate online. Photo credit: NDC/Facebook

Source: UGC

The conversations have since fuelled debate about the role of prophecies in Ghana’s political space, with some treating the coincidence as significant while others dismiss it as speculation.

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah is known for making detailed political and global predictions. Some of his followers cite past prophecies, including those relating to the NPP presidential primaries and the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Iran and the United States, as examples of fulfilled predictions.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Social reactions to Prophet Telvin's prophecy

Scores of people have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the prophetic prediction shared by the respected prophet. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Ice commented:

"The prophet of our time."

Best_o_autos quizzed:

"Could it be Cheddar?"

SAINT KAY shared:

"But he said the NDC will be in power for 16 years. How then can another party win power after 8 years of NDC?"

Mr Dugan wrote:

"I had the same dream about Chedder, NPP will collapse."

Prophet Clement's Dede Ayew prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony attracted attention after claiming adding Dede Ayew to the World Cup squad would be good.

In a now-viral TikTok video, he expressed concern that decision-makers might be hesitant to heed his advice.

He then said that the current team is spiritually weak and stressed the need for officials to ensure the team is spiritually fortified.

Source: YEN.com.gh