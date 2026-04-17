A fuel tanker carrying approximately 54,000 litres of petrol crashed into a garage in the Ashanti Region

The incident occurred at Ridge in the Kumasi Metropolis, near a location popularly known as Plux 2 Pub

The situation raised immediate concerns about a possible fire outbreak or explosion due to the petrol load

A fuel tanker purported to be carrying about 54,000 litres of petrol has crashed into a garage at Ridge, near Plux 2 Pub in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region, destroying more than 15 vehicles in the process.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 16, 2026, and caused extensive damage to cars that had been displayed for sale along the roadside.

A fuel tanker crashed into a garage in Kumasi, destroying several vehicles. Photo credit: Punch/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Despite the severity of the crash, no casualties were reported, a development that many have described as fortunate, given the potential risk of fire or explosion.

The garage owner has been left counting his losses, as the damaged vehicles formed part of his stock for sale.

Firefighters from the Kumasi Kejetia Fire Station and the Ashanti Regional Fire Headquarters responded swiftly to the scene to contain the situation.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service carried out cooling operations to prevent any ignition and ensure the area was secured.

Their timely intervention helped avert what could have been a major disaster involving the highly flammable fuel.

Authorities are yet to provide further details on the cause of the accident as investigations continue.

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16 dead after road crash involving ambulance

In a closely related story, at least 16 people are feared dead following a devastating head-on collision between an ambulance and a Ford Transit bus at Potrikrom in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region.

The bus was travelling from Kumasi to Bechem when it collided head-on with the ambulance on March 3, 2026.

Adom News reported that the impact of the crash, reportedly caused by excessive speed, left both vehicles mangled beyond recognition.

The majority of passengers on board the Ford Transit are believed to have perished instantly due to the severity of the collision.

An eyewitness, Kwabena Stephen, described the scene as horrifying.

Other witnesses said the ambulance, believed to belong to St. Mary Catholic Hospital at Drobo, was overtaking another vehicle when the crash occurred.

Firefighters responded swiftly to prevent a possible fire outbreak. Photo credit: GNFS/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ghana road crash data from 2025

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 2,949 road crash fatalities in 2025, bringing the total number of people killed on the roads to 63,599 since 1991.

The 2025 deaths marked the highest-ever reported road fatality cases in a single year, a situation the National Road Safety Authority said was a wake-up call for stronger stakeholder collaboration to stem the tide.

According to the latest road traffic crash statistics, the deaths comprised 2,352 males and 597 females.

The statistics indicate that the deaths occurred from 14,743 road traffic crashes in 2025.

The crashes, which resulted in 16,714 injuries, involved 24,938 vehicles of all categories: private, commercial, and motorbikes.

Mother, son among 3 killed in crash

YEN.com.gh also reported that a mother and her son were among the three people killed in a crash on October 6, 2025.

The head-on collision occurred near the Rider Iron and Steel Company at Odumasi Ohene Nkwanta between two cars.

Source: YEN.com.gh