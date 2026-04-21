Keith Hackett has suggested Erling Haaland’s winning goal against Arsenal should have been disallowed for a foul

A new video angle has surfaced, prompting debate over the build-up to the goal and whether a foul was missed

The controversial goal sealed a crucial 2-1 win for Manchester City, keeping them firmly in the Premier League title race

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Former FIFA referee and ex-head of the referee's body in England (PGMOL), Keith Hackett, has argued that Erling Haaland’s decisive goal against Arsenal should have been disallowed.

Manchester City moved significantly closer to Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table after a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Erling Haaland scores the winner as Manchester City recorded a 2-1 win over title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad on April 19, 2026. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Haaland’s second-half strike proved decisive in a tense encounter, leaving Pep Guardiola's side just three points behind the leaders with a game in hand ahead of their clash with Burnley.

The Norwegian forward continues to enjoy a remarkable campaign, ranking first among Premier League players for minutes per goal involvement (99) across all competitions this season, with 34 goals and seven assists in 46 appearances.

According to Sports Mole, his goal also saw him become only the second player to score in four consecutive Premier League matches against Mikel Arteta’s side, following Diogo Jota, who achieved the feat between September 2020 and March 2022.

Overall, the 25-year-old has scored six goals in eight Premier League appearances against Arsenal, with only Sergio Aguero (eight in 15 games) and Kevin De Bruyne (eight in 16 games) registering more in top-flight meetings between the two sides.

Why Haaland's goal vs Arsenal should not have stood

Despite its importance, the goal has sparked controversy. Hackett believes the strike should have been disallowed due to a foul in the build-up.

The move began with a quick long throw from Gianluigi Donnarumma, which found Nico O'Reilly in space. He combined with Jérémy Doku, who returned the ball inside the penalty area.

Doku then delivered a cut-back across goal, where Haaland held off Gabriel Magalhães before finishing past David Raya.

Controversy grows as new video challenges Erling Haaland goal vs Arsenal

Source: Getty Images

However, new footage appears to show Haaland pulling Gabriel’s shirt as he moved to meet the cross. Hackett argues that the incident should have resulted in a foul being awarded to Arsenal.

“Clearly, this holding offence by Haaland impacted on the Arsenal player’s ability to defend the ball going into the net,” Hackett said via Football Insider. “It may not have been seen by the referee, but it should have been identified by VAR. The goal should have been ruled out and a free-kick awarded to Arsenal. It’s surprising that it was missed.”

Watch the incident below:

Match officials seemingly viewed the challenge as a coming-together between both players, particularly given their physical battle throughout the game, allowing the goal to stand.

How Premier League title tie-breakers work

YEN.com.gh previously explained that Arsenal and Man City are locked in a tight Premier League title race, separated only by a few points and goal difference.

If both sides finish level across key metrics, the title could come down to goals scored or head-to-head results, where City currently hold the slight advantage.

Source: YEN.com.gh