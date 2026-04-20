Apostle Solomon Oduro has shared some advice to divorced parents over a year after his split from his ex-husband, Charlotte Oduro

In a video, the renowned preacher called out single mothers who create issues between their children and ex-spouses after divorce

Apostle Solomon Oduro's advice to the divorced couples has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaian social media users

Apostle Solomon Oduro, a Ghanaian preacher and ex-husband of counsellor Charlotte Oduro, has shared a message to divorced single parents over a year after his marriage with his ex-wife collapsed.

Apostle Solomon Oduro sparks debate with advice to divorced single parents over a year after his marriage to Charlotte Oduro ended. Photo source: Apostle Solomon Oduro Ministries

Source: Facebook

In February 2025, Apostle Solomon Oduro announced that he had filed for divorce from his wife, Charlotte Oduro, after three years of separation.

Reports indicated that the pastor began the divorce process in October 2024.

In a statement released on Facebook, Apostle Oduro noted that several attempts to get their marriage back on track had proven futile and that a divorce would be the best option for both parties.

Charlotte Oduro later responded to her husband's announcement of their divorce and detailed the reasons why her marriage collapsed.

Their divorce later ended up in court, with both parties levelling several allegations against each other and tabling several settlement demands.

The YouTube video of Charlotte Oduro speaking about her divorce is below:

Apostle Solomon Oduro advises divorced single parents

Speaking on his 'Ekwanso Nny3' show on YouTube, Apostle Solomon Oduro advised single mothers against pitting their children against their ex-husbands after divorce.

He criticised some Ghanaian single mothers for blocking their ex-spouse's access to their children and creating enmity between them.

Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband urged the divorced mothers to involve their ex-husbands in their children's lives and warned that they might face severe consequences for their actions later in life.

Apostle Oduro noted that he knew several single mothers who had used their children to solicit money from people after their divorces and accused their ex-partners of neglect.

He said:

"I know a lot of women who, in the name of single mothers, go around for loans and use their children to beg for money from people. They will say the fathers are not taking care of them."

"But when you investigate, you will find out that it is the mother who is not allowing the man to take care of his children. The mother will make the father look irresponsible."

The leader of the Royal Victory Family Church International also advised individuals who care for the divorced mothers' children to reach out to their fathers to ascertain the truth before embracing financial responsibilities.

Charlotte Oduro flaunts her new look months after her divorce from Apostle Solomon. Photo source: Apostle Solomon Oduro

Source: Facebook

Apostle Oduro advised parents to invest in their lives and stop depending on their children for survival in the future.

He also advised children against involving themselves in their parents' disputes and listening to their allegations.

The YouTube video of Apostle Solomon Oduro advising divorced single parents is below:

Apostle Solomon Oduro's advice stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Classystepsby_Jud said:

"Are you telling us what you are going through?"

Pee wrote:

"Not in all situations. Father wants me to take care of the kids, but he doesn't support me."

Danielkyereh1995 commented:

"Really learned a lot, Daddy. God bless you, Sir."

Apostle Oduro appears publicly with beautiful lady

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Solomon Oduro appeared in public with a beautiful lady several months after ending his marriage to Charlotte Oduro.

In a viral video, the preacher was spotted sitting and interacting with Pastor Sheila Asare at a church event.

Source: YEN.com.gh