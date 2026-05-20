Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor sent shockwaves through social media after publicly announcing his marriage to Ebi Bright

Subsequently, a cryptic message the Tema Mayor sent to the South Dayi MP on his birthday a year earlier has resurfaced online

Ghanaians who saw both posts were amazed and wondered how they missed the major clues when Ebi Bright posted her message

A cryptic message from the Tema Mayor, Ebi Bright, to the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, when he celebrated his birthday on December 9, 2025, has surfaced.

The simple yet affectionate birthday message surfaced after the Majority Chief Whip dropped a bombshell about his relationship with the senior municipal executive.

Ebi Bright's cryptic message to Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor on his birthday in 2025 surfaces. Photo credit: Bibi Bright & Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

Dafeamekpor, one of the more vocal MPs in Parliament, has never really been subject to chatter about his private life.

But when he revealed himself as the husband to Tema Mayor, observers were left surprised at the news.

Dafeamekpor also noted that they had kids in the message, but it remains unclear how long they have been together.

"A very Special Happy Birthday wishes to this brilliant woman, a sweet wife and a wonderful mother. From the entire family, we wish you good health & the fortitude of mind to continue to transform your beloved Tema, as Mayor. Tons of Love & a mighty hug from me & the kids."

Ebi Bright's message to Dafeamekpor

Following the revelation, a birthday message Ebi Bright shared on Facebook when Dafeamekpor celebrated his birthday in 2025 has become a subject of discussion online.

In the post, Ebi Bright prayed for favour, clarity, and fulfilment for her dearest husband. She expressed her admiration for the South Dayi lawmaker.

Ebi Bright also expressed her gratitude to Dafeamekpor.

"Blessed birthday wishes to you, dearest. May your new year be filled with favour, clarity, and fulfilment. Keep shining and leading with purpose. With love, admiration and appreciation."

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to Ebi Bright's wish to Dafeamekpor

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Ebi Bright on Facebook. Read them below:

@SpeakerTruth000 said:

"This could have been an early clue, but many people missed it."

@papaevano_1n wrote:

"Oh, I see. But this one was so code-less that you would hardly read other meanings into it. I love them already. Not everything must be in the public. Great."

@thebadass said:

"We all missed this."

@RMplayxx wrote:

"Subtle message oo. Women are good with writing."

@OmriKeturah said:

"Too official, someone will see this and think it's party love, big bro love, not Marital love."

@EPoakwa52328 wrote:

"Herr Ghana, do we have problems at all?"

@YawScrip said:

"Many missed this."

A throwback video of Tema Mayor Ebi Bright speaking about her marriage has resurfaced following reports linking her to MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor as her husband. Image credit: etsedafeamekpor/X

Source: UGC

Ebi Bright explains why her family is private

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a throwback video of Ebi Bright explaining why she shields her family from the public went viral.

For years, both Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and Ebi Bright operated on the frontlines of national governance as highly influential individuals.

In the clip, the former actress dropped a masterclass on boundary enforcement.

"I determined that my marriage and my family, my children, were paramount. And I did not have what it took to protect my family if I thrust them into the public space. So I kept my marriage private. I kept my children private".

Source: YEN.com.gh