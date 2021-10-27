A disappointed lady has opened up about how her uncle betrayed her trust and that of her husband

She shared that her uncle found himself in a debt of Ghc12,000 which her husband Yaw Agyei stepped in to help clear

The uncle has refused to pay back what he owes and now Yaw has decided to sack his wife and six children if his money is not paid

A devastated Ghanaian woman has recently shared that her husband, Yaw Agyei is threatening to sack herself and their six children if she does not ensure her uncle pays back the Ghc8k he owes him.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Adepa TV had the sad lady recounting that her uncle found himself in trouble with the police after struggling to pay back the loan he went for.

According to the woman, her uncle used his twin children as guarantors for the loan but ran off leaving his children behind for fear of being arrested.

Yaw Agyei upon finding out the twins are on the run decided to step in to support his wife's uncle with his debt.

The agreement was that the husband would pay off the debt and the uncle would pay back upon his return.

It has been five years since the Ghc8k debt was catered for but the lady's uncle has still not paid back.

The displeased husband has given an ultimatum to his wife.

According to the lady, she has been asked to either ensure the Ghc8k is paid back to her husband or leave the house with her six children.

The woman revealed that she has been married to her husband for close to 21 years.

