After being married to her husband for 25 years, a Ghanaian woman named Rabby was told a truth she did not see coming

Her husband said he had another lady on the side and the strong-hearted woman decided to meet this young girl

Upon further deliberation, the woman made a decision to advise her husband to marry the lady in addition to her

A middle-aged Ghanaian lady who simply identified herself as Rabby has narrated how her husband was bold to reveal another lady he was seeing 'behind the scenes' to her.

Calling into Joy News' Morning Show, Rabby said upon hearing the confession by her husband, she asked for the picture of the lady and requested to meet her as well.

"We went to meet the girl. As soon as she saw my husband, she rushed to sit beside him like a true lover. I immediately told her that the 'original owner' was around and she apologized," Rabby disclosed.

This, according to the stronghearted wife, was a hard pill to swallow but she pondered over the situation severally and decided to recommend that her husband marries the lady instead of keeping her on the side.

"He is already seeing the girl and I don't want a situation whereby he would go and bring any disease to me. So I want her to join us in the marriage so we know that it's the three of us involved. We can't stay together in the same house but this will serve us better," Rabby further added.

The understanding woman finds consolation in the fact that children are a blessing from God and any child her husband bears with the other woman can become very useful in the future.

Listen to Rabby's full narration below

