A clip of two adorable babies being given sweets by their parents and told not to eat them has gone viral online

In the clip, the little boys communicate with each other without saying anything as they agree to eat the candy

Peeps lived for the sweet clip and shared their favourite moments from the 51-second video online with hilarious captions

An absolutely adorable video of two brothers being given candy has the world screaming out, "Awww!" In the viral 51-second clip, the kids' dad gives them a few sweets each and tells them not to eat them until he and their mom get back.

As soon as the parents leave, the little boy on the left gives his brother a sneaky grin before they both nod and do a little happy dance. They then grab the sweets and start shovelling them down before their parents get back.

The telepathic communication between the two cuties is so sweet. Social media users cropped the clip to show their favourite parts of the brothers' silent communication.

The video has gained over 1.3 million views and almost 125 000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Social media users respond to the two cuties

OGFuriousStyles shared:

"That was cute, but this lil dude in the beanie is going to be a problem!"

@filet__ wrote.

"The one with the Levi's hat wasn't going to obey at all. Peep the way he influenced his bro by stretching out his hand, even ate more than one."

@Blu_Mayne_Group tweeted:

"The eye contact and little dances sent me."

@nikmari3_ said:

"The one in the beenie already had his mind made up."

@makeupbyjoxlyn responded with:

"The slow turn, smile and head nod let me know it was over for the gummies."

@Miamore5623 added:

"The baby with the hat is definitely the mastermind…"

