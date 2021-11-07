Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah have married in a lavish customary marriage

The couple subsequently held an opulent reception on Saturday, November 6

Anita Sefa Boakye and Adinkra Pie CEO, Barima Osei Mensah, held a lavish reception following their spectacular wedding ceremony on Friday, November 5.

Almost all the guests who graced the marriage adorned Bonwire kente. Their bridesmaids and groomsmen all sported the traditional Ghanaian attire.

The couple threw an extravagant reception following their lavish customary marriage.

Anita Sefa Boakye: 7 Videos from the Plush Wedding Reception of Despite's Baby Mama and Adinkra Pie CEO Photo credit: ghanaentertainersdotcom

The bride, daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel in Kumsi, and her husband dazzled in their stunning outfits at the reception.

Musicians Stonebwoy, Efya, among others, performed at the grand reception to entertain guests.

1. Newly married couple, Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah arrive at their grand wedding reception.

2. Couple takes a seat at their reception.

3. Newly wedded couple cut their cake.

4. Singer Efya performs at the couple's reception.

5. Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy performs at Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah's wedding reception.

6. Couple takes to the dance floor as musician Akwaboah performs.

7. Woman sprays wads of cash on newlyweds.

Despite's baby mama

While Anita comes from a wealthy family, which is popular in Ghana, she is mostly known for her association with business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite.

She is known to have been in a romantic relationship with the Peace FM owner, which reportedly birthed three children.

One of their kids, Akosua Serwaa Nyarko, went viral on social media when she celebrated her eighth birthday.

