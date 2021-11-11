Since birth, Uwiringitimana Odeth faced mistreatment from her father and peers, leaving her distraught

Odeth’s dad said she would never find love and would often lock her up in the house, but authorities intervened

The 25-year-old proved everyone wrong after finding a loving boyfriend who plans on starting a family with her

Uwiringitimana Odeth, a 25-year-old disabled woman, has found love despite being told she would never find a man.

Uwiringitimana Odeth's father told her she would never find love, but she proved him wrong. Photos: Afrimax English.

In an interview with Afrimax English, Odeth narrated how she was mistreated by her father and other villagers for being of short stature.

Father’s dislike

According to Odeth’s mother, her father disliked her when she was born and would lock her inside the house.

“Her father would lock her up in the house and discourage her saying she would never make it in life or find a lover,” the mother said.

After locking her up numerous times, Odeth reported him to the authorities and was given a phone to call them whenever it happened again.

Odeth also faced bullying from a young age from her peers.

“I suffered from inferiority complex as a result and I would ask God why he allowed for me to suffer,” Odeth said.

Finding love, self-reliance

Odeth felt unloved and unwanted and even considered suicide. However, the heart of a neighbour who watched Odeth’s mistreatment went out to her.

Dushimirimana Celestin said he fell in love with Odeth and plans on marrying her.

“I was hurt by how she was mistreated by people, including her father. I hope to marry her and start a family together,” he said.

Celestin divulged that some people ask whether he is insane for loving Odeth, but he cares less.

“I tell them that love has no barrier, no rules or conditions,” he said.

Odeth’s father refused to take her to school, but luckily, she found sponsors who took her for vocational training, and she made sweaters to provide for herself and her mother.

However, the machine broke up, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help her purchase a new one.

