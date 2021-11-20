'I Regret Not Naming My Baby' - Ghanaian Father Grieves After Losing His First Son
A Ghanaian content creator and photographer, Nii Yemoh, has opened up about losing his first and only son weeks after becoming a first-time father.
In an interview with Asetena World, Yemoh disclosed that his first child was delivered through a cesarian section (CS) because the baby was in distress.
He said the family had a hard time during that period because his wife risked losing her life.
Father's joy
''The baby came and was giving me one eye ... I felt happy,'' he said.
Their joy, however, was short-lived when they discovered the baby had jaundice on the third day.
Yemoh recounted that they took the baby to a hospital and was treated and discharged after five days. ''We sent him home and that was when everything started.''
''We spent six weeks with the baby and he fell six. One evening, the baby was not feeding anything you give him, the baby would throw up,'' he said.
Losing the baby
Yemoh recounted that they were told by doctors that the baby had an infection and an abnormal heartbeat. The doctors didn't succeed in treating the baby's condition leading to his death, he said.
