First Video and Photo Pop Up as Pretty Adom TV Journalist Marries Boyfriend
- Adom TV journalist, Maame Afua Boatemaa Amonoo, has gotten hitched to her long-time lover, Isaac Nana Assan
- The duo married in a beautiful traditional ceremony
- The first video and photo have popped up
The traditional marriage of Adom TV journalist Maame Afua Boatemaa Amonoo and her long-time boyfriend, Isaac Nana Assan, came off today in style.
The groom, who is also a worker with the Multimedia Group, and his new bride posed for a photo in stunning traditional outfits.
A video of Maame Afua Boatemaa Amonoo and her bridesmaids celebrating her momentous day has emerged online.
See the video and photo below:
Daughter of Former NDC MP Marries
In other wedding stories on YEN.com.gh, Yvonne, the daughter of Hon Sylvester Mensah, a former Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, has married in a beautiful traditional ceremony.
The customary marriage between Yvonne and her significant other happened on Thursday, November 18.
In a Facebook post, Hon Sylvester Mensah, a staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), announced that his daughter got hitched.
