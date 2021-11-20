Adom TV journalist, Maame Afua Boatemaa Amonoo, has gotten hitched to her long-time lover, Isaac Nana Assan

The duo married in a beautiful traditional ceremony

The first video and photo have popped up

The traditional marriage of Adom TV journalist Maame Afua Boatemaa Amonoo and her long-time boyfriend, Isaac Nana Assan, came off today in style.

The groom, who is also a worker with the Multimedia Group, and his new bride posed for a photo in stunning traditional outfits.

Photo credit: afiaamankwaahtamakloe/ sisteroo_maameboatemaa

Source: Instagram

A video of Maame Afua Boatemaa Amonoo and her bridesmaids celebrating her momentous day has emerged online.

See the video and photo below:

