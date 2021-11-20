Yvonne: Daughter of Former NDC MP Marries in Beautiful Traditional Wedding

Yvonne, the daughter of Hon Sylvester Mensah, a former Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, has married

She tied the knot with her lover in a beautiful traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday, November 18

Scenes from the customary marriage have popped up in photos

Yvonne, the daughter of Hon Sylvester Mensah, a former Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, has married in a beautiful traditional ceremony.

The customary marriage between Yvonne and her significant other happened on Thursday, November 18.

In a Facebook post, Hon Sylvester Mensah, a staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), announced that his daughter got hitched.

An elated father

''My daughter, Yvonne, was engaged yesterday, Thursday, November 18, 2021. I look forward to walking her down the aisle tomorrow, Saturday the 20th of November, 2021.

''I appreciate your goodwill and count on your prayers for the new couple as they consummate their marriage,'' he said.

Rich culture

The former lawmaker splashed stunning photos from the marriage ceremony showing the rich cultural display.

Hon Sylvester Mensah became the Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency after contesting in the 1996 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

