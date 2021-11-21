Dr Hassan Ayariga has pampered his wife with gifts as they mark their wedding anniversary

The founder of the All People's Congress (APC) noted that it feels like just yesterday he went to the altar with his wife

He shared photos having lunch with his significant other and family

The founder of the All People's Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, has pampered his beautiful wife with gifts as they mark their wedding anniversary.

The Ghanaian politician showed that apart from being into active party politics, he's also a family man and has a romantic life.

In a Facebook post, Dr Ayariga noted that it still feels like just yesterday he went to the altar with his significant other.

Sweet husband

''My darling, many years have gone by, and it still seems to me that I took you to the altar just yesterday.

''I love you, my Baby. Happy Happy Anniversary!'' he said.

A husband's gifts

The APC founder accompanied his endearing words with photos showing how he was pampering his wife on their momentous day.

Apart from having lunch with his better half and family, he also gifted her a bouquet and other goodies.

See the photos below:

Source: Yen.com.gh