Sandra Baafi Boateng's health has reportedly worsened after the military recruitment stampede, raising community concerns

A new update claims that the embattled young nurse's injuries may have caused possible damage to her brain as she continues treatment

Social media reactions have reflected deep empathy for Sandra Boateng and calls for accountability regarding recruitment safety

A concerning update about Sandra Baafi Boateng, a victim of the military recruitment stampede incident in Kumasi in November 2025, has emerged amid her ongoing health battles.

Kumasi military recruitment stampede victim Sandra Baafi Boateng’s condition reportedly worsens after several months of medical treatment. Photo source: @thebbcghana, @baafi.boateng.san, @lawsonmedia

Source: TikTok

According to a report from Kumasi-based broadcast station Lawson TV and radio morning show host Kwame Tanko on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, Sandra Baafi Boateng was still undergoing treatment after sustaining severe injuries.

He claimed that her condition had worsened and that her injuries had caused serious and possibly irreversible damage to her brain.

Kwame Tanko claimed that Sandra might not fully recover from her current condition even if she were flown abroad for medical treatment.

The TikTok video detailing Sandra Baafi Boateng's current condition is below:

What happened to Sandra Baafi Boateng?

On November 12, 2025, Sandra Baafi Boateng, a 25-year-old nurse, went to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for a Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) screening exercise along with many applicants when a stampede occurred.

During the unfortunate incident, she and four other individuals sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical treatment.

A similar incident happened at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on the same day, where six young ladies tragically died while 22 others got injured.

Unlike the other Kumasi stampede victims, Sandra remained at the hospital longer with her life-threatening injuries, which had affected her ability to communicate or move.

Mother of Sandra Boateng, who sustained critical injuries during the recruitment stampede, speaks on daughter's condition and appeals to Ibrahim Mahama Photo source: @Angel FM/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A short clip of the victim showed her lying in bed with a Nasogastric (NG) tube inserted into her nose, primarily to assist with feeding and administering medicines.

In February 2026, news emerged that Sandra had been airlifted from Kumasi to Accra for specialised treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

She was later reported to have returned to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital before being discharged and given a special bed.

The Facebook video of Sandra Baafi Boateng on admission at the hospital is below:

Military recruitment stampede victim's condition stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Brother Frimpong commented:

"She was a very respectful lady at Fomena NMTC 🙏🙏🙏 God have mercy on her 🙏🙏."

Obaapananaakua Konadu said:

"Aww Awurade, we are lifting our hands to show a sign of humbleness to your holy throne. We have no thoughts. We know you are fully aware of this situation 😫. Please do it for her. Please heal her so your name can be glorified 🙏."

Arhin10v wrote:

"In other jurisdictions, a law would have been enacted in her name to prohibit the recruitment practice that led to her predicament, ensuring that no one else experiences a similar situation. However, in Ghana, the situation remains unchanged."

Sandra Boateng's mother appeals to Ibrahim Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sandra Boateng's mother appealed to Ibrahim Mahama for financial assistance amid her daughter's health battles.

She also detailed the lack of support from the government concerning her daughter's well-being and medical treatment.

Source: YEN.com.gh