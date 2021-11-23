A Nigerian man's marriage is about to hit the rocks after he discovered his second son isn't actually his

The Turkey-based man after running a DNA test found out that the child belonged to a man who had sprayed his wife money on the day of their wedding

The distraught man's wife who is a medical doctor was in a relationship with a married man before her wedding

A once happy union is about to crash after the husband made a shocking discovery.

The Nigerian man who is based in Turkey had tied the knot with his heartthrob who happens to be a medical doctor by profession.

The man had married a medical doctor Photo Credit: Bloomberg, Instagram/@instagram

His wife was in an intimate relationship before her marriage

A social media user, who narrated the story as shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram, revealed the man discovered after a DNA test that his second son doesn't belong to him.

The husband would discover that the child belonged to a man who had sprayed his wife money on the occasion of their wedding.

The story goes that the lady had been in a romantic relationship with a married man before her wedding.

The distraught husband seeks an end to the marriage

Broken by his discovery, the man is said to be seeking an end to the marriage via a divorce.

This is as the original father of the child demands custody of his son.

The story has sent social media into a mixed frenzy.

Nigerians react

@eseshomes wrote:

"I can imagine when he was using her to boost when they were dating that his gf is a medical doctor . Wahala for who no marry medical doctor."

@nelly9ice said:

"Keep lying to yourself that you will change once you get married. You can't have in marriage the discipline you never had when you where single."

@iamkellyeazy reacted:

"Conducting a DNA on your kids at Birth should be encouraged and compulsory. A lot of Fathers are training another man's children."

@justdamz_ stated:

"If your instincts tells you differently about your children's DNA, abeg run DNA test to clear your doubts and avoid stories that touches."

