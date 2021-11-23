Mensa Otabil and Wife Joy Otabil Captured In Loved-up Photos As They Celebrate Their 35th Wedding Anniversary
Pastor Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), and his wife, Joy Otabil, have been married for 35 years now.
Today, November 22, 2021, marks the wedding anniversary of Otabil and his wife.
In celebration of the anniversary, the renowned 'man of God' has shared some lovely photos with Joy on his Facebook page.
The photos show Otabil and his wife twinning in white outfits. Sharing the photos, he showered love on his wife.
Source: Yen.com.gh