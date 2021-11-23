Pastor Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), and his wife, Joy Otabil, have been married for 35 years now.

Today, November 22, 2021, marks the wedding anniversary of Otabil and his wife.

In celebration of the anniversary, the renowned 'man of God' has shared some lovely photos with Joy on his Facebook page.

Pastor Otabil and his wife celebrate 35th anniversary Photo source: @mensa_otabil

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The photos show Otabil and his wife twinning in white outfits. Sharing the photos, he showered love on his wife.

Source: Yen.com.gh