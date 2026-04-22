Netizens have expressed concern over the persistence of illegal mining activities following the circulation of a video showing galamsey operations along a beach

The individuals are allegedly extracting and processing beach sand in search of gold deposits, a practice that has raised environmental concerns among observers

Authorities are yet to respond publicly to the viral video, while public pressure continues to grow for more decisive action against illegal mining practices

Social media users have raised renewed concerns over the persistence of illegal mining activities in parts of Ghana, despite ongoing government efforts to curb the practice.

The concerns were triggered after a video circulating on X showed a group of individuals allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities along a beach, reportedly in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Alleged illegal mining activities captured along a Ghanaian beach in a viral video. Photo credit: Christina Aldehuela/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the footage, a Ghanaian man is seen explaining the activities to a foreign tourist, stating that some young men were sifting through sand collected along the shoreline in search of gold deposits.

According to him, although the operations appeared small in scale, the individuals involved were reportedly earning up to GH¢1,000 (about $100) daily from the activity.

The video has since triggered widespread reactions online, with many users expressing shock that such practices are taking place openly along the country’s coastline.

Renewed calls to tackle galamsey

The development has reignited public debate on the effectiveness of measures aimed at combating illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, which continues to pose significant environmental threats in several parts of the country.

Social media users have reacted to a viral video of suspected beach mining operations. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Many social media users have called on authorities to intensify enforcement efforts, arguing that the continued visibility of such activities reflects a weak or inconsistent response to the problem.

Others have described the situation as worrying, warning that if not urgently addressed, illegal mining along beaches and inland areas could worsen environmental degradation and harm local livelihoods.

Authorities are yet to officially comment on the viral video and the alleged activities captured in it.

Watch the X video here:

Netizens react to open galamsey on beaches

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the galamsey menace. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Kweku Ananse commented:

"These are deposits of treasures that were lost in the seas some years ago. You can find pure gold ornaments. These are pure gold. It is not diluted like nowadays rings that are mixed with silver."

Kofi Gilmour said:

"Ah, is this gold or my eyes wey dey pain me?"

Nana Larbi noted:

"Blackman can never be trusted with business."

Mr Kwabla shared:

"Galamsey now in Cape Coast, we have a long way to go as a country."

BECE candidate dies in Pramkuma galamsey pit

YEN.com.gh also reported that, despite government warnings against illegal mining, tragedy struck at Pramkuma, where a 16-year-old BECE candidate died after falling into a galamsey pit.

Yakubu David was allegedly being chased by armed security personnel. Friends said he was accused of stealing, beaten, and left for dead, leaving the community and family devastated.

David’s father appealed for justice, highlighting that many youths turn to illegal mining to survive amid harsh conditions. Apostle Eric Okai, a senior pastor, extended condolences to the family.

Source: YEN.com.gh