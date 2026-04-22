Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Netizens Raise Alarm as Illegal Mining Reportedly Spreads to Beaches
Family and Relationships

Netizens Raise Alarm as Illegal Mining Reportedly Spreads to Beaches

by  Edwin Abanga
3 min read
  • Netizens have expressed concern over the persistence of illegal mining activities following the circulation of a video showing galamsey operations along a beach
  • The individuals are allegedly extracting and processing beach sand in search of gold deposits, a practice that has raised environmental concerns among observers
  • Authorities are yet to respond publicly to the viral video, while public pressure continues to grow for more decisive action against illegal mining practices

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Social media users have raised renewed concerns over the persistence of illegal mining activities in parts of Ghana, despite ongoing government efforts to curb the practice.

The concerns were triggered after a video circulating on X showed a group of individuals allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities along a beach, reportedly in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Galamsey, Illegal mining Ghana, Cape Coast, Environmental issues, Social media news, Ghana news
Alleged illegal mining activities captured along a Ghanaian beach in a viral video. Photo credit: Christina Aldehuela/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

In the footage, a Ghanaian man is seen explaining the activities to a foreign tourist, stating that some young men were sifting through sand collected along the shoreline in search of gold deposits.

Read also

Miner stirs reactions after discovering gold deposits inside mud houses in remote village

According to him, although the operations appeared small in scale, the individuals involved were reportedly earning up to GH¢1,000 (about $100) daily from the activity.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video has since triggered widespread reactions online, with many users expressing shock that such practices are taking place openly along the country’s coastline.

Renewed calls to tackle galamsey

The development has reignited public debate on the effectiveness of measures aimed at combating illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, which continues to pose significant environmental threats in several parts of the country.

Galamsey, Illegal mining Ghana, Cape Coast, Environmental issues, Social media news, Ghana news
Social media users have reacted to a viral video of suspected beach mining operations. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Many social media users have called on authorities to intensify enforcement efforts, arguing that the continued visibility of such activities reflects a weak or inconsistent response to the problem.

Others have described the situation as worrying, warning that if not urgently addressed, illegal mining along beaches and inland areas could worsen environmental degradation and harm local livelihoods.

Authorities are yet to officially comment on the viral video and the alleged activities captured in it.

Watch the X video here:

Netizens react to open galamsey on beaches

Read also

Dulcie: Koka descends heavily on NDC over FDA invasion at porials pitch

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the galamsey menace. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Kweku Ananse commented:

"These are deposits of treasures that were lost in the seas some years ago. You can find pure gold ornaments. These are pure gold. It is not diluted like nowadays rings that are mixed with silver."

Kofi Gilmour said:

"Ah, is this gold or my eyes wey dey pain me?"

Nana Larbi noted:

"Blackman can never be trusted with business."

Mr Kwabla shared:

"Galamsey now in Cape Coast, we have a long way to go as a country."

BECE candidate dies in Pramkuma galamsey pit

YEN.com.gh also reported that, despite government warnings against illegal mining, tragedy struck at Pramkuma, where a 16-year-old BECE candidate died after falling into a galamsey pit.

Yakubu David was allegedly being chased by armed security personnel. Friends said he was accused of stealing, beaten, and left for dead, leaving the community and family devastated.

Read also

Young Ghanaian woman raises concerns over Builsa bride price customs among the Builsas in Ghana

David’s father appealed for justice, highlighting that many youths turn to illegal mining to survive amid harsh conditions. Apostle Eric Okai, a senior pastor, extended condolences to the family.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

Hot:
Cheap vehicles World cup tickets Gabriel basso Kwaku manu Veronika rajek