Waterz Yidana, a Ghanaian author has advised media personality Bridget Otoo not to settle for a man who can only cook and clean

According to the writer, Bridget Otoo would be much happier if she rather chooses a man who will love and care for her

He indicated that being in the shoes of a man is not as easy as a lot of people envision it on the outside

Ghanaian writer, Waterz Yidana, has given Bridget Otoo a strong piece of advice after the media personality indicated that she wants to marry a man who will cook and clean, and take care of her home.

On his Facebook handle, Yidana indicated that playing the role of men in the home is not as easy as Bridget seems to envision it.

"I bet you, if you're made a man today, within the next 6 months, you'll want to become a woman again, because being a man is full of responsibilities and burdens," he said.

According to the writer, Bridget would be much better off if she goes for a man who will be able to love her in the real sense of the word and also cater to her needs.

Yidana further indicated that as things stand in the world, women wield more power than men and there is no cause for women to desire to play the roles designated for men.

"It's not a man's world as popularly quoted around the world. Men only bear the name. It's a woman's world. I know many men think that they wield more power, have more independence, and encounter fewer social problems than women, but that's just on the face value, he said.

See the full narration below

Man desires to marry Bridget Otoo

In a developing story, a Ghanaian actor Ebenezer Forson has asked popular TV star Bridget Otoo to come for his hand in marriage because he could do a lot of things as a husband.

While speaking in a self-recorded video and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Ebenezer Forson indicated that he could easily become a 'house-husband'.

According to him, he can clean as well as cook any meal imaginable so was the right person to play the role of husband to Bridget Otoo.

