A distraught Nigerian lady has called out a man she had dated for two years for marrying someone else behind her back

According to the lady, the man stopped picking her calls or responding to texts two weeks to his marriage to another woman

She added that the man had borrowed over GHc6,000 from her without her knowing that it was for his marriage expenses

A Nigerian lady has sparked debate on social media after exposing her boyfriend for marrying another woman.

The lady with the handle @fine_stefany1 shared a photo of the man with his new wife on Twitter as she revealed that they had dated for close to two years.

He stopped taking her calls two weeks to his wedding

She revealed that the man stopped taking her calls or reply texts two weeks to his wedding even after he borrowed over GHc6,000, which she would discover was for the occasion's expenses.

Her post before she turned her account private, as shared by @thetattleroomng, reads:

"Dated for close to two years, man got married last weekend, stopped picking my calls nor respond to texts exactly two weeks to the wedding, even borrowed my 400k to add to wedding expenses, no post whatsoever about his wedding, but nothing is hidden under the sun."

The lady however confirmed in a fresh response to comments that the man had paid her.

The development sparked debate on social media

@theijeoma_co said:

"Why do men do this all the time ? If you wouldn’t be getting married to her or you have lost interest in the relationship can’t you just quite and tell her why waste someone’s time why."

@theonlyqd wrote:

"Well it’s always easy to hear one side of the story …and why is her face blurred …this is an allegation…anyone can be a victim …man or woman …but what the man did if true is very wrong …nothing can justify his actions."

@shadesofjoycloset remarked:

"If he like make e no pick call ...sis collect that 400k u don loose him don’t loose the money cos this period you suppose dey outside"

@tresbodorganics opined:

"See how his new innocent wife and unborn children will start carrying curses from his wicked past . How do you build laughter and a bright future on another person's tears???"

Source: Yen.com.gh