A couple has commemorated the first birthday of their last daughter as the girl turned one year old on March 25

Knix and Kna shared adorable photos from the occasion and a heartwarming video of baby Knatural Ann

Many netizens have expressed admiration for the family as they wished the child a happy birthday

A family made their baby girl's first birthday memorable with a melanated modern-day raggedy Ann-themed birthday party as they entertained themselves.

Knix and Kna posted heartwarming photos from the occasion of their baby's birthday party on their official Facebook account.

The couple and their three other kids made the special day of their youngest child and sibling unforgettable.

Bringing old-school fun around

Sharing the snaps from the occasion, the couple wrote:

''On March 25 we celebrated our baby girl’s first birthday like never before. Her name is Knatural Ann, so we had her a Melanated Modern Day Raggedy Ann-themed birthday party.

''We did hopscotch, hayrides, jump rope, sack racing, made mud pies and so much more. It was everything this new generation of kids needed. Happy birthday, Mamas.''

Fans and followers of Knix and Kna have expressed admirable for the family as they wished the child a happy birthday.

Social media comments

Edna Carlisle commented:

''Way to go! When my niece was little, American girl dolls just came out. The first set of dolls, “Molly” “Samantha” and the others had interesting stories. And then there was “Addy” the Black slave girl. But my niece love that doll who looked like her. We can write our own narrative now. We are everywhere!''

Clark Stephanie said:

''This is just beautiful on so many levels. I don’t know where to start. Happy birthday, Knatural!''

Kimberly E. Grice-Saulter commented:

''Happy birthday beautiful! I love the theme.''

Mellisa Smith said:

''You guys look so darn cute! Adorable family.''

Linda Lee commented:

''Happy Birthday and thanks I'm glad to hear I'm not the only one who remembers good decent fun kids these days. Look at you like you're crazy when you speak of Hot Scotch double dutch Foursquare they have no idea what you're talking about.''

Regina Brown said:

''Happy Birthday Knatural Ann love, love, love this Mom, Dad you outdid yourself on this one so beautiful.''

Erin Lisa commented:

''Happy Birthday. What a beautiful creative idea! You rock MaMa!''

Source: YEN.com.gh