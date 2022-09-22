The CEO of Seloart Group, Selorm Betepe, has celebrated an anniversary with his wife in powerful photos

Selorm started his business from the roadside in 2005 and managed to grow it into a multi-million-dollar firm

He and his wife are blessed with two beautiful girls who were also seen in the pictures

Selorm Betepe, the CEO of Seloart, a million-dollar sign-making firm, has held an inspirational wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife, looking like the boss he is.

Selorm used to work in a small shop at Achimota in the Greater-Accra region of Ghana but successfully developed his small business of sign-writing into a huge sign-making company.

The Ghanaian businessman who went through thick and thin to get his startup turned into a major business shared a photo on his Facebook handle of his wife and the stunning two daughters they have together.

Selorm Betepe and his family Photo credit: @sbetepe

Source: Facebook

The CEO of Seloart Group's story shows that with diligence and hard work, it is possible to achieve any milestone in life, and he is a great inspiration to many young people.

Reactions from Ghanaians to the anniversary photos

Below were some thoughts shared by Selorm's followers after they chanced upon the stunning photos he shared on his Facebook handle.

Hrh Nahna commented:

You are keeing me with these very lovely pictures. Link me your photographer wae

Gertrude Adei Tennison Razak said:

Beautiful. Happy anniversary to you and madam. Wish you more awesome and blissful years ahead

Clemence Akpaloo added:

Se Lorm there norr Chairman turn bodyguard . Congratulations bro. You are a real man

See one of Selorm's posts below

When Selorm built an entire facility to house his employees

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the CEO of Seloart Group provided employees of his company with a fully-furnished 30-bed workers hostel with electricity at no cost.

Aside from power, the residence has a water supply for the establishment's field workers and factory hands for free.

According to the Ghanaian business owner, the project was part of an effort to reduce the cost of transportation for workers.

Source: YEN.com.gh