A couple got massive congratulatory comments on TikTok after posting the beautiful house they just built

The building's design was perfect as people were wowed by the plush and thoughtful interior decor

Among those who reacted to their video were people wanting to know how they came about the design

A video showing the house of a young couple celebrating their newly built house has got many people congratulating them.

Making a clip about it, they showed the core stages of the building project. In the beginning, the house was not at the lintel level yet as labourers worked on it.

People said that their mansion looks very beautiful. Photo source: TikTok/@tijanilatifat111

Beautiful mansion with cool decor

Seconds into the video, the house looked roofed as men installed its POP. The lovers were all smiles, as they should be.

When it was completed, the interior decor of the house got people asking for their architect's number.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 50 comments, with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Eniakoko Oladehinde Osunlaja asked:

"Bro pls I need this house plan or do you have an architect who did it for you??"

Morenikeji Mi Feyike said:

"I want this type of blessing too your joy will be forever."

Robiu Ayomide Soliu said:

"Congrats, mine will come soon in sha allah."

Tunmise said:

"More Good things to appear ... no just foor."

Ahju_mmah said:

"Many more to come."

