Parliament and key state institutions have been mobilised following the detention of the MP for Asante Akyem North in the Netherlands

The Foreign Affairs Ministry, AG and Ghana’s Embassy in The Hague are coordinating efforts with parliamentary leadership to address the situation

The Majority Chief Whip indicated that legal representation has been secured and diplomatic engagements are ongoing to resolve the matter

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Majority Chief Whip and MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has disclosedthat Parliament and key state institutions were swiftly mobilised after the detention of Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the MP for Asante Akyem North in the Netherlands.

He explained that the incident, which occurred on Sunday, May 10, 2026, was escalated immediately he was informed.

How Speaker Alban Bagbin, Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, are handling Ohene Kwame Frimpong’s case. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana.

Source: Facebook

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom on Thursday, May 14, 2026, he said Parliamentary leadership was first notified, after which the Majority Leader contacted officials in the Netherlands to establish the circumstances of the detention.

State coordinate response to OK Frimpong's case

Dafeamekpor said the response has involved the Foreign Affairs Minister, Ghana’s Ambassador to The Hague, the Attorney General’s Department, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Clerk to Parliament.

The coordinated effort is aimed at ensuring both diplomatic and legal support for the MP, also known as OK Frimpong.

He noted that the Attorney General’s involvement is significant due to legal issues linked to the Rome Statute and the MP’s diplomatic passport.

Parliament has secured legal representation, with a Ghanaian lawyer based in The Hague handling the case. Consultations have continued since Sunday, with all parties working to resolve the matter.

Dafeamekpor added that although the trip was private, the use of a diplomatic passport has made the case a priority.

He assured that the MP is in good condition, while diplomatic and legal processes continue.

All the facts about OK Frimpong's arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohene Kwame Frimpong was arrested by Dutch authorities immediately after arriving at Schiphol Airport.

The arrest was said to be linked to an international investigation into a large-scale money laundering and wire fraud involving about $215 million.

Ghana’s Parliament had confirmed the development as investigations continue, with reports indicating the MP is among 27 individuals.

Source: YEN.com.gh