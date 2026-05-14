How Bagbin, Foreign Ministry and Attorney General are handling OK Frimpong’s case
- Parliament and key state institutions have been mobilised following the detention of the MP for Asante Akyem North in the Netherlands
- The Foreign Affairs Ministry, AG and Ghana’s Embassy in The Hague are coordinating efforts with parliamentary leadership to address the situation
- The Majority Chief Whip indicated that legal representation has been secured and diplomatic engagements are ongoing to resolve the matter
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The Majority Chief Whip and MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has disclosedthat Parliament and key state institutions were swiftly mobilised after the detention of Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the MP for Asante Akyem North in the Netherlands.
He explained that the incident, which occurred on Sunday, May 10, 2026, was escalated immediately he was informed.
In a report sighted on Citinewsroom on Thursday, May 14, 2026, he said Parliamentary leadership was first notified, after which the Majority Leader contacted officials in the Netherlands to establish the circumstances of the detention.
State coordinate response to OK Frimpong's case
Dafeamekpor said the response has involved the Foreign Affairs Minister, Ghana’s Ambassador to The Hague, the Attorney General’s Department, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Clerk to Parliament.
The coordinated effort is aimed at ensuring both diplomatic and legal support for the MP, also known as OK Frimpong.
He noted that the Attorney General’s involvement is significant due to legal issues linked to the Rome Statute and the MP’s diplomatic passport.
Parliament has secured legal representation, with a Ghanaian lawyer based in The Hague handling the case. Consultations have continued since Sunday, with all parties working to resolve the matter.
Dafeamekpor added that although the trip was private, the use of a diplomatic passport has made the case a priority.
He assured that the MP is in good condition, while diplomatic and legal processes continue.
All the facts about OK Frimpong's arrest
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohene Kwame Frimpong was arrested by Dutch authorities immediately after arriving at Schiphol Airport.
The arrest was said to be linked to an international investigation into a large-scale money laundering and wire fraud involving about $215 million.
Ghana’s Parliament had confirmed the development as investigations continue, with reports indicating the MP is among 27 individuals.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.