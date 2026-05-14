Semenyo delivered another standout performance as Manchester City kept their Premier League title hopes alive

The Ghanaian forward has reached a remarkable combined goal contribution tally for the season

Semenyo is rapidly emerging as one of the players drawing major attention during City’s late push for the crown

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Antoine Semenyo continued his outstanding 2025/26 campaign with another influential display as Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 in Wednesday’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

The Ghana international opened the scoring in the 32nd minute after a brilliant assist from Phil Foden.

Antoine Semenyo scores his 19th goal of the season as Manchester City beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo scores 19th goal of season

Semenyo calmly finished to hand City control of the contest and further strengthen his growing reputation following his move from AFC Bournemouth.

Foden was again the provider eight minutes later as Omar Marmoush doubled City’s advantage before the break.

Substitute Sávio wrapped up the victory in the 84th minute from an assist by Rayan Cherki.

According to Transfermarkt, Semenyo has now registered 19 goals and six assists in 45 matches across all competitions this season for both Bournemouth and Manchester City.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, former Ghana international midfielder Dan Owusu hailed Semenyo's improvement.

“I like the way he has improved his finishing skills. He scored a good number of goals at Bournemouth, and he is continuing that form at Man City,” Owusu said.

In the Premier League alone, Antoine Semenyo has contributed 16 goals and four assists in 35 appearances.

Since arriving at City, Semenyo has scored nine goals in just 24 matches and has quickly become one of Pep Guardiola’s most important attacking players.

Meanwhile, the victory leaves Manchester City second in the table with 77 points from 36 games, two behind leaders Arsenal FC, keeping the title race alive heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Semenyo among top Ghanaian strikers in 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh looked at Ghana’s attacking issues ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which have raised concerns, especially with a tough group featuring England, Croatia, and Panama.

Antoine Semenyo has emerged as Ghana’s standout attacker this season, while coach Carlos Queiroz must find the right balance in his forward line.

Source: YEN.com.gh