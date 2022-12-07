Despite the challenges of single motherhood, some women have overcome the obstacles to make it appear easy

These outstanding women have excellent businesses or careers and balance their working life in various fields with parenting

Nana Aba Anamoah, Jackie Appiah, and four more women are among the successful single Ghanaian mothers

Being a single mum is twice the work, twice the stress and twice the tears but also twice the hugs, twice the love, and twice the pride.

Despite the difficulties with single parenthood, some women make it seem easy as they successfully balance motherhood and work.

These industrious women raise their children with bravery and courage while achieving in their chosen vocations. They've risen above the difficulties of single parenthood and the challenges of their profession to earn respectable achievements.

Single Ghanaian mothers who defeated the odds to excel in their respective fields are present in the media, business, and entertainment sectors. Aside from being successful single mums, some women have become an inspiration and point of reference in their careers.

These women are a force to be reckoned with, as well as sources of inspiration for overcoming the societal stigma and obstacles of single parenthood. Nana Aba Anamoah, Jackie Appiah, Afia Schwarzenegger, and Mzbel are a few successful Ghanaian single mothers in the media, business, and film industries.

YEN.com.gh spotlights these six Ghanaian mums with flourishing careers below:

1. Nana Aba Anamoah is a mum and media personality

The media colossus is a household name. From her days at TV3 Ghana and now the General Manager of GHOne TV/Starr FM, Nana Aba Anamoah has imprinted her name and made her mark in Ghana's media. She makes headlines for her benevolence towards the deprived and for speaking truth to power.

Until her resignation from TV3, she presented the news and hosted top shows, including The Divas Show. Nana Aba Anamoah is also an ambassador for women's football and a member of the Women's Premier League committee in Ghana. The media personality is a single mum of one.

2. The actress Jackie Appiah is also an entrepreneur

The multiple award-winning movie personality is a single mum of one. Jackie Appiah is a Canadian-born Ghanaian whose works as an A-list actress have earned her several awards and nominations. She won Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Africa Movie Academy Awards; and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2007.

The single mum was once married but divorced and is doing very well for herself and her son. Aside from her career as an actress, she is known for her kind deeds toward the needy. Jackie Appiah has several businesses and owns a magnificent mansion in Trassaco Estate in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

3. Yvonne Nelson is a Ghanaian actress and educator

Yvonne Nelson is a Ghanaian actress, model, film producer, and entrepreneur. She's starred in several movies, including House of Gold, Any Other Monday, In April, and Swings.

The celebrated actress is a single mum who owns the Just Like MaMa Daycare at the East Legon in Accra. She has a successful career and business. The actress recently launched her first-ever memoir/book titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

4. Afia Schwarzenegger is an actress and businesswoman

The controversial actress and media personality is a headliner who frequently makes the news. She formerly hosted Okay FM's morning show, Yewo Krom' and UTV Ghana's Kokooko shows.

Born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, Afia Schwarzenegger ventured into a new sachet water business in 2021. She is a mother of twins and the adoptive mum of a girl. Although she is no longer working with any media house, Afia Schwar is actively visible in the media space as a media personality.

5. The veteran singer Mzbel is also a business owner

Known in private life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, Mzbel is the last of seven female children. The veteran singer worked in media before venturing and making music a full-time career. Her hit song titled 16 Years is one of the most notable songs of her music career.

The musician recently released a new single titled Asibolanga, which revived her brand as a musician. Aside from music, the singer owns a restaurant and other businesses.

6. Ghanaian actress and brand influencer Akuapem Poloo is a single mother

Rosemond Alade Brown, famously known as Akuapem Poloo, is a Ghanaian actress and online celebrity. She rose to prominence through her social media presence and appearances in Ghanaian films.

The single mother has previously stated that she raised her son primarily independently. Akuapem Poloo was involved in a contentious incident in 2021 when she uploaded an obscene photo of herself and her small son on Instagram to commemorate the child's birthday.

This act sparked a significant backlash and legal consequences. The actress was arrested and charged with obscene material publication and engaging in domestic violence endangering the welfare of the kid. She was eventually sentenced to 90 days in prison, which was later reversed into a GH¢12,000 fine after pleading guilty to the charges.

The young entrepreneur manages her acting career while parenting her son on her own.

