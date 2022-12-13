Social media users have reacted to a video of a couple crashing to the ground during their wedding occasion

The groom was giving some funny moves on the dance floor when he suddenly jumped on the bride

In the hilarious video, guests around the couple watched in awe as they both tumbled to the ground

A groom caused a huge stir at his wedding following a funny stunt in pulled on the bride.

The short clip shared on Instagram by @mufasatundedednut showed the groom in a suit dancing funnily before his woman who rocked a white wedding dress.

Suddenly, the excited groom jumped on his bride without notice, quite to the surprise of the guests who were with them on the dance floor.

People watched as the couple crashed to the ground in a flash. It is not clear what happened afterwards or what inspired the groom's action.

The clip stirred massive reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@sahee_dart said:

"Ah ah e be like say na the woman dey pay bills,Baba is used to being the woman in the relationship."

@rodney_platinummix said:

"All these east African people sabi do marriage like say na film and their marriage no dey last o."

@mokunfunope said:

"If person do me this kind thing, make everybody just dea go house or make they continue the wedding without me."

@talktoyossy said:

"I don't understand this new style of falling of the couples during wedding dance. I'm suspecting them."

@hairby_wizblinz said:

"Guys don too suffer go girls hand.

"On my wedding day I fit do pass this one ,to see a good wife is not easy."

@tech_xi said:

"When u were calling him baby what were you expecting it?? carry ur baby dear."

