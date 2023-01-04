A Ghanaian lady was enveloped in emotion after she saw her friend for the first time in 2 years

In the video making rounds on TikTok, the lady who did not expect such a surprise cried as she recalled her attempts to reunite with her friend again

Netizens who saw the video commended the lady the for being a true and faithful friend

A young Ghanaian lady could not hold back tears after seeing her friend for the first time in 2 years.

In the video shared on TikTok, the young lady @eirenebinabiba who apparently travelled to the United States decided to pay a surprise visit to her friend who had no knowledge that she was in Ghana for the holidays.

Lady in tears after seeing her friend for the first time in 2 years Photo credit@eirenebinabiba/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video captured the moment when the lady walked to a waiting car only to find out that the person in the driver’s seat was her friend who had been away for 2 years.

Initially, she moved back in shock after seeing her.

She later drew closer and began to narrate how much she missed her and how she even planned to raise money to buy her airline ticket so she returns home.

As she recalled those moments, tears rolled down her cheeks.

The video which was captioned “surprising my friend after 2 years in America” had raked in over 10,000 likes and 100 comments.

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the lady for remembering her friend and for giving her something to smile about during the yuletide.

Preli

I promise I cried watching this

georginaoseibonsu122

This is the surprise we like to watch so real

Posh

I cried while watching this … pure friendship

Messi Dinho$

Awwwwwww my tears can’t stop dropping. Very emotional, and the way she talks makes me feel her sadness in my heart

DECKLE

I can't believe I cried watching this

