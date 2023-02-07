Voluptuous actress Kisa Gbekle marked her son's second birthday by revealing his face for the first time

Disclosing his name also for the frist time as Enam Reigns, Kisa Gbekle dressed her adorable son in stylish sweatshirt and sweat trousers and a pair of white sneakers

Tracey Boakye, Vicky Zugah, Amanda Jissih, and many other celebrities and fans have adored the little boy as they rain birthday wishes on him

Ghanaian actress and curvaceous socialite, Kisa Gbekle, has marked the second birthday of her son in grande style as she revealed his face for the first time.

The little boy who celebrated his birthday on February 7, 2023, looked stylish in pictures which his mother shared on her Instagram page.

Kisa Gbekle and her handsome son Enam Reigns. Photo Source: @kisagbekle

Disclosing his name as Enam Reigns, she flaunted her son's adorable face for the first time after showing him off for the first time in April 2022 in an adorable video where they were walking around their residence.

Even though Kisa did not reveal his son's face in that video she shared in April 2022, many adored the beautiful chemistry she shared with her son.

However, with Enam Reigns turning two and people seeing his cute face for the first time, people have showered him with beautiful compliments.

The little style icon was dressed in a sweatshirt, which he paired with sweat trousers and white sneakers. Enam Reigns had his hair styled in two mini puffs that were held on each side.

Also, to mark his birthday, she created an official Instagram page in his name called @enamreigns, and it currently has over three thousand followers.

Below are beautiful photos of Kisa Gbekle's son, Enam Reigns.

Birthday wishes pour in for Enam Reigns on his second birthday

mzz_click_michi said:

Happy birthday champ..Grow in grace❤️

streetboyuniverse said:

Happy birthday we love you‍♂️

gigalley_gift remarked:

Happy birthday cutie prince age gracefully ewe blood is always beautiful

tracey_boakye commented:

Happy birthday, Son ❤️❤️❤️

amandajissih stated:

Happy birthday darling

vickyzugah said:

Happy blessed birthday son…you will grow to make us all proud IJN

