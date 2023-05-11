A doting father showed his children's reaction when he told them they would be going to school using a bus

The man walked past his brand new BMW, and his kids were not pleased when he took their bags out of the BMW's truck

People were amused as they heard the siblings' complaints when their dad chose a Quantum taxi as their ride

A TiKtok went viral as two kids were excited to get into their dad's BMW. The two were bitterly disappointed when the date made a change of plans.

A man showed how his kids reacted when he chose to them to school in a Toyota Quantum instead of BMW. Image:@yangaposwa0

Source: UGC

Online users were amused as they watched the kids try to convince their parents to use the BMW. The funny clip got 51 000 likes from amused peeps.

Father of 2 trolls kids with new BMW

A video by @yangaposwa0 is of him and his two kids ready to head to school. One of his kids, the daughter, was the most vocal as she complained that he was taking her bag out of the BMW to the Toyota Quantum. The little girl complained that she will be embarrassed at school. Watch the video:

Peeps in tears over daughter wanting to use BMW to school

People were amused as many often enjoy seeing parents interact with their children. Many were in stitches as they joked that the little one was passionate about the BMW.

Selathe Ndaloentle K commented:

"The boy had no problem at all."

Mitchell_Mohlala commented:

"She's complaining too much but still getting inside"

The_Mothemela's commented:

"My girl has a reputation to maintain please."

alwande khumbuza commented:

"Love how the boy aint saying anything he knows either way hes getting in the quantum."

Yellow Mellow commented:

"Kanti when they say "men will embarrass you" they also mean our dads?"

zikhona qwane commented:

"Miss thing uthi uzamjongisa. I love her personality."

