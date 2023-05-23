An interracial couple exchanged vows in outfits with partially matching colours and capped the ceremony with a luxurious reception

The newlyweds brought positive vibes to their reception, where the bride and bridesmaids were filmed dancing

The duo's video, shared by Facebook user Okokobioko, gained views and captured the hearts of netizens

An interracial couple tied the knot in outfits with partially matching colours and climaxed the ceremony with a luxurious reception in a video on Facebook.

The pretty bride donned a white gown with sparkling pearls and a coordinating veil held by a tiara. She added matching earrings to complete the look.

Interracial couple brings joy to their lavish reception

The groom complemented the bride's ensemble with a well-cut cream tuxedo over black trousers in a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Okokobioko.

Couple weds in beautiful ceremony. Photo credit: Okokobioko.

Source: Facebook

Interracial couple enjoys themselves at their reception

The couple wore the outfits for the ceremony and reception, where they posed for videos and photos alone and with their bridesmaids and groomsmen as well.

The newlyweds brought joy to their reception, and the groomsmen and bridesmaids matched their energy. The pair hosted a wedding that went well without a glitch and enjoyed the lavish reception.

Netizens have congratulated the pair after a video of their wedding and opulent reception surfaced.

Watch the footage below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions of netizens.

Okokobioko commented:

The decor is so beautiful.

Ajenifuja Blessing said:

It has to be Richer and Richer.

Dalbir Kaur wrote:

Congratulations.

Video montage of interracial couple married for 45 years emerges

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a married couple who endured the test of time celebrated 45 years of marriage.

On their shared TikTok page @jeriandmike, they uploaded a montage of their memorable experiences over the years.

The touching video quickly went viral, and netizens all around the world couldn't stop gushing over their love. Jeri and Mike appear to be enjoying growing old together in the video.

How Italian lady and her Ghanaian husband looked beyond race to seal their love

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that when Italy-born Anna-Marie Donkor first met her Ghanaian lover, Aaron Donkor, in February 2021, she was smitten by his demeanour and football prowess.

In an exclusive interview, Anna-Marie Donkor tells YEN.com.gh that her now-husband was introduced to her by a mutual friend.

She played the hard-to-get card before they decided to meet. ''To be honest, I think I turned him down three times. I was quite shy," Anna-Marie admits. The couple married in two separate ceremonies in Prague, Czech Republic.

