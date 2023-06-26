Ameyaw Debrah, a Ghanaian blogger, has criticised Yvonne Nelson's mother for withholding information regarding the actress's birth father

The renowned media personality remarked that the actions of the actress' mum are a big component of their troubled relationship

He, however, suggested that the actress and her family confront the past to achieve closure and move ahead

Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah has said Yvonne Nelson's mother's decision to withhold the truth about the birth father of the actress was unfair.

He noted that the actions of Yvonne Nelson's mother had contributed to the controversies after the actress released her first-ever memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Ameyaw Debrah criticises Yvonne Nelson's mum over decision to hold truth about birth father of actress. Photo credit: ameyaw112/yvonnenelsongh.

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson's strained relationship with her mum

The actress and film producer-turned-author, Yvonne Nelson, debuted her memoir at the Peduase Valley Resort. She takes readers on an emotional journey as she searches for her father's identity.

In her book, she says that she discovered that Oko Nelson, whom she represented as a deadbeat father, was not her biological father.

The actress detailed her last conversation with her mother, which took place on her birthday, in Chapter 22 of her memoir. She expressed anguish at her mother's failure to reveal the truth about her father.

Ameyaw Debrah criticises Yvonne Nelson's mum

The media star said the decision to withhold the information about the biological father of Yvonne Nelson was unfair.

''... you'd realise it wasn't good if you observed Yvonne's utterance about her father [Oko Nelson]. So, for all that bitterness to come from a place that wasn't real, the mum didn't do well.

''I have yet to hear the side of her mum's story or read the whole book to find out why her mum did that, but that's the core or focus of the book ... we have to know why she did that, but the mum aired a bit. I think it was unfair.

The media personality urged the actress and her family to address the past to find closure and move on.

Source: YEN.com.gh