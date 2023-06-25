Artiste manager Bullhaus has chastised actress Yvonne Nelson over her claims about her birth mother in her new book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson

The actress revealed her strained relationship with her mother due to her refusal to divulge the truth about her birth father

Bullhaus expressed his displeasure on the United Showbiz about how the actress opened up her mom for ridicule in her memoir, which received online reactions

Artiste manager Bullhaus, formerly Bullgod, has criticised actress Yvonne Nelson over revelations she made about her birth mom in her first-ever memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

The founder and creative director of Bullhaus Entertainment claimed the film star did her mom dirty and opened her up for ridicule.

Bullhaus calls out Yvonne Nelson for disgracing her mom in actress' first-ever book. Photo credit: utvghana/Peacefm Online.

Source: Instagram

Bullhaus praises Yvonne Nelson's mom

On UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, June 24, Bullhaus lauded Yvonne Nelson's mom for raising her singlehandedly.

''Her mom did her best. It pains me how she exposed her mom because I know what women go through to care for the kids; it's very difficult.

''Yvonne Nelson is my girl, but no matter the pain, your mom has been through hell ... she did her mum dirty and opened her up for ridicule," Bullhaus said on the United Showbiz.

The footage in which the artistes' manager criticised the actress garnered reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

People react to the comments of Bullhaus

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the remarks.

Poettimmy_writez commented:

That's the only part I feel sad about, regardless of the fact and truth.. mother side nu p3 na I wish it was omitted.

Amgold44 reacted:

Can my brave bullGod have time to read.

Gemann50 said:

If you don't like someone's story, write your own.

Dona_tus posted:

I agree with you on respecting women and all. They go through pain during pregnancy and childbirth. However, he didn't read the book fully to critique.

Martinyawwiafe commented:

Some people have already said that the woman don't know the real man.. It's life, and sometimes it happens. All in this the mother can explain it to her... Thou women suffer but the girl also has her right to that.

Gh_doll32 said

What if she laid to her by mentioning another man's name as a father who also turned out not to be hers? Do you know how embarrassing that is?

Mensaheuropa commented:

Today Bull has made my day.

Afriyie_baa posted:

Please ooo she was right in asking for her dad. Do u know what some of us what our mothers are doing to us secretly behind our backs, and when you ask, they deny and cover it with fake tears? Please, you people should allow her because some of the things they do to us are very painful.

Former TV3 Journalist slams Yvonne Nelson's mom for holding truth about actress' birth dad

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that former TV3 news anchor Stephen Anti slammed Yvonne Nelson's mother over her refusal to disclose the identity and truth about the father of the actress.

The Ghanaian journalist and communication specialist waded into the controversies surrounding the birth father of Yvonne Nelson after the film star launched her book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, on Sunday, June 18.

The actress takes readers on an emotional journey about her desire to discover the identity of her father. She reveals, in her book, that she learnt that one Oko Nelson, whom she portrayed as a deadbeat father, was not her birth dad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh