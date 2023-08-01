Scores of people have reacted to a video in which Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo details why people are denied admittance into the Ghana Bar

Ama Governor, a Ghanaian vlogger and aspiring lawyer, retweeted the footage bemoaning how she was refused acceptance, sparking online reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the views, where many expressed disappointment on social media

Vlogger and aspiring lawyer Ama Governor is in the top Twitter trend following Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's explanation about why people are not called to the bar.

The Chief Justice's justification of the General Legal Council's (GLC) decision to suspend people's call to the bar, including Ama Governor, has reignited conversations about the driven Ghanaian lady.

When it all started

Ama Governor, born Elorm Ama Ababio, gained attention in 2022 when it emerged that her call to the bar had been suspended due to a petition filed against her conduct despite passing all needed examinations.

On July 31, the Chief Justice expressed surprise at the public outcry at the GLC's decision and emphasised that extraordinary moral character is required for anyone receiving a call to the bar.

Ama Governor took to Twitter to retweet a video of the Chief Justice's remarks while lamenting how her call to the bar was suspended.

"Respectfully, I am still waiting to be told what my improper conduct was from November 6, 2022, till date. I cannot handle this tarnishing image and the spread of false information about the true facts of the events that took place for much longer. This is cruel," she said.

Online reactions

Scores of people have reacted to the Chief Justice's comments and Ama Governor's reactions. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

@Kay__Ara commented:

''Ama Governor ein thing dey trigger me pass. I for lef this country.''

@Sinned said:

''And that's how oppression works; today it's Ama Governor, tomorrow it could be you or someone you're closely related to, and that's when you go see shege.''

@xm_muva said:

''I am so livid for Ama Governor. I want her to leave that failed state they've named Ghana & show Ghanaians what it looks like to be poured into your society. Let's call this what this is - the Ghanaian culture and state are misogynistic, queer-phobic, colonised & useless.''

@johancute3 said:

''This Ama Governor issue is sad. How will her parents feel sending their ward to law school, and now she can't be called to the bar? It's very heartbreaking.''

Source: YEN.com.gh