A Ghanaian residing in Germany has revealed that she does not pay bills in her house

Nana Yaa Adusi Pokuaa said her husband pays for the bills while she uses her money for herself and the children

She said that their financial management style has made their marriage a peaceful one

Nana Yaa Adusi Pokuaa, a Ghanaian living in Germany, has said that her husband takes care of all the bills in their home.

She explained there is peace at home because of this arrangement, and they barely have issues like other Ghanaian couples living abroad.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Nana Yaa said she uses her money to buy clothes and other items for the children.

Nana Yaa Adusi Pokuaa speaking to DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

"Things are going very well for me. I do not have any issues when it comes to payment of bills. I buy clothes and other needed items for my children but my husband pays the bills."

"If we lived in Ghana, he would be the one to cater for the family. So why shouldn't he do it in Germany? A man makes money for his wife and children, a woman earns for her children," she added.

Nana Yaa is not the only Ghanaian woman living abroad whose husband does not allow her to pay utility bills.

Mavis Adusu, a Ghanaian in the Netherlands, also revealed that she does not pay utility bills. Her husband is the one who makes the payment.

"I do not pay bills. He does not allow me to pay bills. We do not have any major arguments. The argument we have currently is about me wanting to pay some of the bills and he never agreeing to it. When I buy items for the children, he would ask for the price and pay me back."

Mavis stated that because of how her husband treats her, she showers him with love and supports him in any way she can.

Source: YEN.com.gh