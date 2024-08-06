A young man who has been jilted by his girlfriend has recorded a video of himself destroying her belongings

In a video, the man identified as Abdul Rauf said the lady left him for another man, whom he called a scammer

The video Abdul Rauf posted on his TikTok account attracted mockery from some people instead of sympathy

A young Ghanaian man, who could not contain his emotions after his girlfriend left him, has taken to social media to vent.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a man identified as Abdul Rauf said his girlfriend, whom he has kids with, had left him for another man.

Abdul Rauf, the broken-hearted man destroys his ex-lover's room after she jilted him for another. Photo credit: @abdul.rauf3360/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Abdul Rauf, who looked visibly angry, was captured in the trending video defacing his ex-lover's picture photos which were hung in her room.

From the video, it appears Abdul Rauf was the one who rented the room for his ex-girlfriend, and occasionally visited her.

The young man then ransacked his ex-lover's belongings, threatening to burn them and even gave the wardrobe away to a neighbour.

"It's okay; don't come close to me, everyone should stay in their family house. Yes, it's true that they plenty of men out there, you can go for a new man, I would also get a woman," he said.

Abdul Rauf was later heard in the video threatening to conduct a paternity test on their children.

"I'm going to destroy all your clothes; let your new scammer boyfriend buy new ones for you... Even the kids, we'll conduct a DNA test on them," the brokenhearted man said.

Netizens troll Abdul Rauf over video

Netizens were not sympathetic at all to Abdul Rauf's ordeal as they rather chose to troll him than console him over his heartbreak.

@Ashley said:

"My dear sister, sisterhood is proud of u."

@rich pep also said:

"Broken heart paaa nie."

@Perfume paradise wrote:

"The thing go am."

@Tweneboah Koduah also wrote

"Brokenheart enter body."

Man jilted by girlfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a heartbreaking video of a Ghanaian online driver begging his girlfriend to stay with him emerged online.

The incident reportedly happened in February this year, on the eve of Valentine's Day but the clip had only surfaced on social media recently.

Many netizens who saw the video asked the heartbroken driver to move on since the girlfriend clearly didn't want to be with him anymore.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh