Kumawood actor Agya Koo spoke about how his 18-year-old marriage failed during an exclusive interview on Fox FM's Legends Corner

He shared fond memories of his marriage and the good things he did for his ex-wife while blaming friends for polluting her mind

Many Ghanaians have shared their thoughts on the video

Kumawood actor Agya Koo has opened up about how his 18-year-old marriage to Victoria Owusu Adomako collapsed and why friends are to blame.

Agya Koo and his ex-wife. Image Credit: @real_agya_koo

Source: Instagram

Agya Koo speaks about his ex-wife in an interview

In an exclusive interview on Fox FM's Legends Corner, Agya Koo stated that his 18-year-old marriage ended because his ex-wife, Victoria Owusu Adomako, suspected him of cheating.

He stated that during their marriage he used to travel abroad a lot, creating doubts in his ex-wife's mind as she suspected he had children abroad she was unaware of.

Agya Koo stated that despite being a famous actor and wealthy, having children elsewhere never crossed his mind, even though he had friends advising him to do so.

The celebrated Kumawood actor stated that his ex-wife at a point in their marriage complained about staying at home and not having a car of her own.

He added that he later fulfilled her wishes by ordering goods from Canada through an agent, filling a warehouse for her to do business, and later giving her one of his luxury cars.

Agya Koo also blamed friends for polluting his ex-wife's mindset, which negatively affected their relationship.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the interview

Ghanaians commented on the statements Agya Koo made in the interview about his ex-wife; view some below.

afriyie_07 said:

So my dad lied to me that women like funny guys s3 na 3y3 settings

leslie_general said:

So the Ex wants us to believe the new boyfriend she’s going to date now Won’t ever cheat on her funny sad reality of truths that can’t be told loudly

nanayaw7518 said:

Nobody was polluting ur ex wife bcoz she's not a small gyal wob3 kom kroaaa na ebe u wey u dey fellow politicians wey u no dey get time give am.

kwakyewaa.xx said:

Bible said a wise woman builds her home but a foolish woman tears it down with her own hands. (Proverbs 14:1-25)

safa_civ said:

Your wife is not a small girl, how can your colleagues pollute her?

Agya Koo and Akrobeto unexpectedly meet by roadside, show love in video

YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo, in a video, met fellow Kumawood veteran Akrobeto by the roadside in town, and it was all love between the two.

The two Kumawood stars, excited to see each other, exchanged pleasantries and chatted heartily.

Agya Koo shared a video of the beautiful moment on his TikTok page, and Ghanaians in the comment section were happy to see them bonding.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh