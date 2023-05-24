Maame Serwaa is a 70-year-old woman whose aunt has sacked her from her father’s house in Suame to live on the street

She has been on the streets after two men dropped her off at around 10pm about three weeks ago

Some Suame market women, out of benevolence, are the ones who have been taking care of her since she was left on the streets

Maame Serwaa is a woman who lives on the streets of Suame in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

According to the woman, who looks sick in the video, that she was thrown out of her later father’s house by her aunt. Maame Serwaa also narrated how her aunt removed all her father’s belongings from their home after he passed.

In a video interview with Oheneba Media, Maame Serwaa said she is now homeless and at the mercy of the weather.

70-year-old homeless woman Maame Serwaa speaking to Oheneba Media Photo credit: YouTube

Source: Youtube

“I lived in my father’s house in Suame. My aunt sacked me and rented my room out. My father is dead. She even threw my father’s things out of his room after he died. My son lives with my friend in New Suame. I sleep on the street and I am at the mercy of the weather. My mother is alive but has a stroke and is bedridden.”

The homeless woman from Antoa said that her mother is in Swedru in the Central Region, which is quite far from Suame. Maame Serwaa also mentioned that since she was brought to the Suame roundabout, she has been cared for by some benevolent people in the market, especially one lady who sells mango.

When Oheneba Media spoke to the mango seller, called Angelina, she cared for Maame Serwaa just like her mother.

“I sell mango in front of the Suame Police Station. The woman was conveyed here in a tricycle (pragya) accompanied by two men around 10pm. But the people by the Police Station said they would not allow the men to leave the woman there. So they took her to the market and left her there. I saw her the next day and decided to care for the woman even though I don’t know her.”

Another woman called Ama said:

“I hear she has been here for three weeks. We got soap and other items to bathe for her and dress her up.”

Maame Serwaa hopes to heal and find a job to care for herself and her son.

Watch the interview below:

