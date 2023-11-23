In a touching birthday surprise, a Ghanaian woman was moved to tears when her boyfriend proposed.

The surprise featured familiar faces, a beautifully decorated venue, and a violinist playing romantic tunes.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the lady tearfully accepted the proposal, creating a heartwarming and memorable moment.

In a heartwarming birthday surprise, a Ghanaian lady received the proposal of a lifetime from her boyfriend, leaving her in tears of joy.

Holding a child, the unsuspecting woman walked into a beautifully decorated space, complete with a "Will You Marry Me" inscription, balloons, flowers, and a violinist playing romantic tunes.

In a video shared on X, formally Twitter, the birthday girl also realised that there were familiar faces, possibly friends and family, who knew about the surprise on the compound.

The birthday lady and her boyfriend who planned the surprise proposal Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

As her boyfriend presented her with a flower and popped the question, the emotional moment was captured by a photographer, creating a memory-filled celebration of love.

The lady joyfully agreed, sealing the special occasion with photos to cherish.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @sikaofficial1. Read them below:

@_lawslaw said:

I was the Cameraman. It was just beautiful

@AngiePosh5 wrote:

Tears of joy has to hit everyone sometime

@Diduknow98 said:

A proposal on a birthday, talk about making memories! Wishing them a lifetime of happiness together.

@arthurgideon181 asked:

Aurade dab3nits beautiful

@Views09 wrote:

Love is sweeter than Banku walahi

@Everydaynewsgh said:

Love is so beautiful ❤️❤️

@NanaWan_gh said:

I proposed to my wife on my birthday . The beautiful memories always play back whenever it’s my birthday.. I wish them the best

Ghanaian Man Proposes To Partner On Her Arrival At Kotoka International Airport

In another story, a Ghanaian man surprised his partner with a marriage proposal at Kotoka International Airport.

Holding a bouquet and a placard with the inscription "Will you marry me?" he awaited her arrival, creating a touching moment.

Despite initial hesitation, the woman accepted the proposal, and the couple shared a heartfelt hug, marking the beginning of their engagement journey.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh