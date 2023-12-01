A wedding was cancelled after confusion erupted between a bride, groom and the bride's ex-boyfriend

According to reports, the bride paid her ex-lover a visit at his residence the night before the wedding day

The video has taken over social media as many questioned the actions of the bride and why the ex-lover showed up at the wedding to disrupt the beautiful ceremony

Confusion erupted at a wedding ceremony when the groom discovered that his lovely bride had reportedly had an affair with her ex-boyfriend.

Confusion at a wedding ceremony. Image Credit: @famebugs

Confusion at a wedding between bride, groom and bride's ex

A video has gone viral of a disrupted wedding ceremony. According to reports the groom found out his gorgeous wife-to-be had had an affair with her ex-lover.

Reports indicated that the bride paid her ex-lover a visit at his residence the night before she walked down the aisle to meet her beloved husband-to-be.

In the video that has gone viral, the bride was in tears as her beautiful special day became a disaster.

Reports also reveal that the bride's ex-boyfriend arrived at the wedding and this escalated the matter.

Video of a confusion at a wedding as bride allegedly cheats on groom night before wedding day.

People shared their thoughts on the incident that occurred at the wedding

Many people shared their views on the wedding video that was shared on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blog, Famebugs.

Below are some of the views from people:

its_be_chill said:

I saw it somewhere that both mother in laws are siblings and now this

efyanyarkoh said:

Marry a kind and understanding man who has the fear of God in him

simply_foods_gh said:

So why is she crying?

blay_twum_edwina said:

This is crazy visit your ex a day to your wedding? For what? Closure?

_airsy._ said:

The groom is right to have cancelled the wedding. It just shows the woman might still be into her ex, that's a risk he can't take.

missssstay said:

Now why would she go visit the ex LMAOOOOO. Like what was the point sis ? Yall broke up, MA NIN KO! Now you lost a husband

asafojunior said:

This is how they end up bringing kids from their exes to their husbands. DNA test should be mandatory in every hospital.

emzzy_vibe said:

Let the ex continue the wedding with her... Happy the man ended it, if not he would end up raising another man's child.

