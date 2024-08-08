A Ghanaian man has stirred emotions online after he took to his TikTok page to complain about his family's lack of love and affection towards him

The young man said out of a family of 52, only two people called to extend their wishes on his birthday

The visibly hurt man said he feels his relatives do not care about him because he was not financially sound

A heartbreaking video of a young Ghanaian man lamenting neglect from his loved ones on his special day has surfaced on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the unidentified young man, said he comes from a large family comprising 52 people.

Out of this number, the young said only two people cared enough about him to call and wished him well on his birthday.

With a feeling of dejection written all over his face, the young Ghanaian man said he believed the remaining 50 members of his family did not extend their wishes to him on his birthday because he was struggling financially.

He said he was involved in an accident at work on the eve of his birthday but none of his family members cared to check up on him except the two.

The young man, therefore expressed disappointment in his family for the neglect and lack of affection towards him.

He said save for his friends, he would have been lonely on his birthday, praising them for making his day memorable.

"I celebrated this birthday with so much pain. It's my friends who celebrated me on my birthday. None of my family members wished me,...only two people out of a family of 52 called me, but I'm okay because this is life, but it got to be okay," he said.

Netizens console the young man

Netizens who chanced on the young Ghanaian man's heartbreaking video felt the need to console him.

@lydia112 said:

"Oh 3ny3 wheee wai sorry dear is part of life ok hmmmm."

@lover girl also said:

"Awwwww sorry wai."

@Augustina wrote:

"Don't be sad everything will be fine ok ."

