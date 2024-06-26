Ghanaian actor, Eddie Nartey has caused a stir on social media after he advised men to avoid women on dating apps

The actor said almost every woman on dating apps like Tinder and Badoo is having affairs with multiple men

His comments sparked a buzz among netizens who came across his video on TikTok

Ghanaian actor, Eddie Nartey has cautioned men against going out with women on dating apps.

According to the actor, all the women on those apps have multiple partners, gallivanting from one man to the other.

Eddie Nartey Photo credit: @eddienartey/Instagram & Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Eddie Nartey further asserted that most of the young ladies used dating apps like Tinder and Badoo to engage in hook ups.

These young ladies, he said, see the hook up trade as a means of making easy money without much labour.

"Most young ladies see the hook up business as a simple way of making money for themselves. Now almost every girl get dating app for de ma phone top. They either have a Tinder, Badoo or any of the dating apps," he said.

Consequently, Eddie Nartey said any young guy dating a girl on Tinder and Badoo should be rest assured that he is sharing her with another man.

"Make I tell you, guy, if you get girlfriend, way e get Tinder, Badoo or any of these dating apps for ein phone top, my guy, advise yourself because I can confidently tell you that somebody dey share your cake," he said.

His comment caused a buzz

Eddie Nartey's comments caused a buzz among netizens on social media as they flooded his comment section to share their views.

@NANA SWEETNESS said:

"I met my wife on badoo."

@edienartey replied:

"Were you in a serious relationship when you met your wife?"

@Nana Peprah also said:

"without the app koraa we still dey share . so we all dey top."

@GHO$T wrote:

"Abeg mention more dating apps. I wan check something."

@edienartey replied:

"For you, it’s LOTTO."

@Minash commented

"It’s not every girl please bcos l don’t have any."

Eddie Nartey made those remarks on his "Into The Mic" podcast, which was shared on his TikTok page, @eddienartey.

Eddie Nartey complains about the price of fish in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey has complained about the cost of fish in the capital compared to other parts of the country.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, the actor expressed concern that fish would cost more in a coastal area like Accra than in Kumasi.

Ghanaians who came across his video told him the situation was the same everywhere.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh