Otumfuo's Nsumankwaahene has chided Auntie Naa and the producers of Oyerepa Afutuo

Baffour Asabere Ababio Kogyawoasu III clarified that he is not part of the show and wanted to make it clear

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

The Chief Priest of the Asantehne Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has sent a strong warning to the host of Oyerepa Afutuo, Auntie Naa and her producers.

Nsumankwaahene, Baffour Asabere Ababio Kogyawoasu III, in an interview with Akan TV on YouTube, expressed his disgust over Auntie Naa and the producers' attempts to create the impression that he was also part of the programme hence, some of their cases are referred to him for resolution.

He remarked that although Auntie Naa and her producers' intention to get him involved might be good, he has no dealings with them and cannot keep quiet on the matter.

"Tell her that no one has come from the station to speak to me. I have been informed that there is a number that they claim to be my contact, but I want to say that I am not the one. This is a very sad matter. My priests have been urging me to speak up on the matter because this is impersonation."

Auntie Naa has been in the news recently after the embattled wife of gospel singer Yaw Sarpong appeared on her programme to make serious allegations against her husband.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared their views on the matter.

Nana Aba ba Kofi Smart stated:

they always go to nana Afriyie not Sumankwaa hene

mavis adwoa_afriyie8 commented:

she always mentions Nana Afriyie, oh Nana

Home of Tradition indicated:

but she is doing a good job so atleast call her to tell her and dnt Grant interview cos maybe she say tht so they can confess

Georchett Ameyaw added:

you see ghanians and our bad behaviour? look at how this woman is helping people in the country? but we have got an elderly man who will not do what naa is doing,but trying to bring her down.

