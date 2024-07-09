A young Bolt driver has shared some of the worst experiences he had encountered in his line of duty

He said he had on many occasions had women openly flirting and professing their desire to have a good time with him

Other Bolt drivers also shared a similar experience upon spotting their colleague's interview on TikTok

A young Ghanaian Bolt driver has opened up about some of the challenges they encounter daily in their line of work.

Among the myriad of challenges they face, the Bolt driver said the worst he had experienced was having women flirt with him on rides every day.

According to the Bolt driver, whose name is not yet known, some women deliberately order rides just to see if they could get someone to scratch their itch.

Speaking to Accra-based Angel FM, the young Bolt driver recounted numerous encounters he had had with women who told him they wanted to have a good time with him after ordering a ride.

He said he once picked a lady at Taifa in Accra who blatantly told him that she only ordered the ride because she found him handsome and would like to have a thing with him if he was open to it.

He further disclosed that another lady once texted him on the Bolt app to ask if he was mature enough. When he probed further, she revealed that she wanted to have a good time with him.

"When I got to her pick-up point, she told me, she was feeling for something this afternoon and so we should find a guesthouse to lodge for a good time. I was shocked when I heard that," he said.

When asked by the host of the programme he appeared on whether the lady was a call girl, the Bolt driver responded in the negative, adding that she was simply someone who was in the mood for a hot afternoon action.

"I told her I could not give her what she wanted because I'm married. I didn't do it," he said.

The young driver further stated that the notion that commercial drivers are promiscuous is not entirely true.

He explained that, In most cases, it is the women who ingratiate themselves and lure the men into dating them because they are attracted to cars.

Other drivers also share their experience

When the video of the interview was posted on the TikTok page of @cuterossy8, other Bolt drivers thronged the comment section to share their experiences relative to the subject matter.

@Arabian style said:

"2019 was facing same problems….including old ladies 50+…"

@Kwabena Boakye replied:

"This happened to me some time back."

@Nene Kraky also said:

I"t very true ooo hmmmm this lady was serious on me saying she wll sponsor a trip with me n the expense is on her but I refused."

Female Bolt rider shares her bad experience with a driver

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a female Bolt passenger, Jackie, shared a harrowing experience when a driver threatened her over a fare discrepancy.

The driver allegedly failed to end the trip, charged Jackie more than the actual fare, and locked the doors, threatening her.

Despite reporting the incident, Bolt's response was a mere GH¢10 discount on Jackie's next ride, sparking concerns about the platform's handling of safety issues.

