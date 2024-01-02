A Ghanaian Bolt passenger, Jackie, shared a harrowing experience when a driver threatened her over a fare discrepancy

The driver allegedly failed to end the trip, charged Jackie more than the actual fare, and locked the doors, threatening her

Despite reporting the incident, Bolt's response was a mere GH¢10 discount on Jackie's next ride, sparking concerns about the platform's handling of safety issues.

A Ghanaian lady who boarded a Bolt has shared her bad experience with a driver who threatened her over her transportation fare.

The lady, Jackie, said she ordered a ride on December 26, 2023, from the Waakye Summit organised on Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue in Accra.

The fare was GH¢58 but was discounted at GH¢25. When they arrived at Jackie's destination, the driver charged a different amount. He failed to end the trip and instead demanded Jackie pay GH¢45.

The Bolt passenger said she feared for her life even though the driver was cheating her. Photo credit: @Boltapp_gh (Twitter) & Ekaterina Goncharova (Getty Images)

When she complained, he threatened her, locked the doors and rolled the glasses up. Jackie said she then asked to send him MoMo since her cash was not enough, but the driver said he wouldn't take it.

According to Jackie, the driver later agreed for Jackie to give him the cash she had and pay the rest via MoMo. Only after she paid did he unlock the car for her to get down.

A screenshot shared by Kwadwo Sheldon on Twitter showed that Jackie reported the incident to Bolt and was offered a GH¢10 discount on her next ride as compensation.

Comments on the post

The post, which was shared on Twitter, received several comments. Read them below.

@___theSeraph said:

Bold drivers no de3 akronfuo half ooo

@kwame_aej wrote:

they always take advantage of vulnerable ladies. They should try that nonsense with us and see

@OriginalObeng said:

Sometimes some of these drivers deserve whatever they go through coz what the meaning of this nonsense? What will this difference do to you? Chale ‍♂️

@qwami_ wrote:

Nothing new, they do this all the time

@uxah_1 said:

Thats why the moment you come, I will tell you my destination and the amount I will pay before I even enter. If you agree and we move, you won’t get shishi unless my ancestors touch my heart to add some coins.

@p3sikapii wrote:

The bolt company ankasa do not care about the welfare of the drivers, why won’t their drivers become sudden thieves? Just imagine I took bolt from Achimota to Dawenya and the charge was 31.00 without discount, how do u expect the driver to survive with this?

