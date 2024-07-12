A young woman has cautioned men not to allow their women to bog them down with unnecessary demands

In a video posted on TikTok, the woman advised men to do only what is within their means for their women

This assertion attracted reactions from netizens who thronged her comment section to share their views

An African woman has cautioned men against dating partners who make unreasonable or excessive demands.

The unidentified woman, in a video shared on a motivational page on TikTok, said women have insatiable demands that men could satisfy.

Due to these never-ending desires for many things, she said it is extremely difficult to figure out exactly what they want, creating a situation where their men are under constant pressure to meet one need or the other.

The woman has consequently advised men to just do what is within their means for their women and not be bogged down by pressure.

"My brother, you can never satisfy a woman. If you give her time, she will be looking for money. If you give her money, she will be looking for time. And the funniest thing is a man who has money does not have time and a man who has time doesn't have money," she opined.

"So my brother, don't kill yourself. Just do what you can do and leave the rest to God," she added.

Her comments caused a stir online

The woman's comments regarding the insatiable demands of her fellow women caused a stir online

The video posted on TikTok by @motivation_9905 has raked in over 142.8k likes and 2.9k comments as of the time of filing this report.

@Aesthetic Gods said:

"Me having money and time but no woman."

@Magic Boy Reverse reacted:

"That's the real fact in this world."

@Malook Hacker also reacted:

"What if man have money and time both."

Source: YEN.com.gh