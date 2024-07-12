A young Ghanaian lady has caused a stir after she advised men to avoid broke girls

In a video that has generated a lot of buzz on TikTok, the lady identified as Adiepena said broke girls only know how to demand without contributing anything meaningful to the relationship

Ghanaians, mostly men, who thronged her comments section found her statement refreshing

A Ghanaian woman named Adiepena has advised men facing difficulties to focus on improving their lives through hard work instead of worrying about finding love.

She said in today's society, it is challenging for men to find genuine love without financial stability.

Adiepena, the lady asking men to avoid broke girls

Source: TikTok

Once they have achieved financial success, Adiepena suggests that they should seek partners who align with their new social standing.

Given that some women in this generation do not date broke men, Adiepena said she believes it is fair for men to also avoid ladies who are struggling financially.

"Any man listening to me should work hard to make money. When you make money, go for woman who has money to marry. This is a perfect combination because you have suffered enough in the hands of broke girls who say you are not their class.," she said.

Reactions to her video

Adiepena made the above remarks in a TikTok video spotted by YEN.com.gh on her page, @pena96.

The video, which had raked in over 14.7k likes and more than 1.2k comments as of the time of drafting the story, attracted some reactions from netizens.

@Yahoozy Gh said:

"Brotherhood we need to protect this lady."

@rockie.ages also said:

"Now dating in Ghana is like you saving at ADB ooo."

@ike K. Oppong commented:

"The advice came too late...the demand is too much sometimes we feel like giving up."

@Rich Boat also commented"

"Good character remember that one too."

Ghanaian lady warns against dating broke guys

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a lady has sparked a huge reaction from netizens after she shared her views on dating broke guys.

In the video, the young lady says financially broke guys are very insecure.

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section expressed their diverse opinions on the comment of the lady.

